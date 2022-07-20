Forest Hill Man Charged With Distributing, Possessing Child Porn: State Police

A Harford County man has been arrested following a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation into reported distribution and possession of child pornography, authorities announced.

Forest Hill resident Jon Erich Smith, 37, is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center after being charged by state police.

Specifically, Smith was charged with seven counts of distribution of child pornography and five counts of possession with intent to distribute child pornography.

Beginning earlier this month, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography online, officials said.

At approximately 10:10 a.m. on Friday, July 15, Maryland State Police served a search warrant at Smith’s home, investigators added. A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.

Smith was arrested at the scene, according to state police.

