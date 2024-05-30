Havre de Grace resident Alexander Beniquez was found guilty of multiple counts of assault following an incident last summer involving his wife and an Edgewood motel, according to the Harford County State's Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that Beniquez struck the woman on July 23, 2023, and eventually strangled her by placing his hands around her neck and squeezing with so much force that marks and bruises were almost immediately visible on her neck.

According to the state's attorney's office, "(that) strangulation restricted the victim’s airflow, and she was rendered unconscious for several minutes."

Once she regained consciousness, the argument spilled into the parking lot of the motel, where Beniquez coerced her into getting into a car, "promising to take her somewhere safe."

However, officials said, the argument continued in the vehicle and the woman eventually fled at an intersection to a nearby restaurant and called 911 while Beniquez fled before officers arrived.

Beniquez was convicted following a two-day trial of first- and second-degree assault.

Following the guilty verdict, Beniquez was taken to the Harford County Detention Center pending his sentencing, which has not been scheduled as of Thursday afternoon.

"As a long-time domestic violence cases like these will always be a priority under my administration," Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey stated.

"The cycle of domestic violence is one that results in the loss of far too many lives and I am proud of the work my office is doing to protect those most vulnerable and ensure that justice is served before life is lost.”

