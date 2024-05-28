10-Month Investigation Leads To Charges For Nine July 4th Edgewood Shooting, Sheriff Says

Deputies were called shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 last year to the 600 block of Edgewood Road, where there was a report of shots fired in the area of Harr Park Court in Edgewood involving at least four people.

They were taken by first responders to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On May 23, seven people were arrested and two other suspects were served with additional charges while incarcerated for unrelated charges.

Those charged:

Jeremiah Kareen-Zion Brown, 22;

Laday De John Cooper, 23;

Paul Delnor Terry Talley Jr., 19;

Jaierre Naheim Hoke, 23;

Makhiah Nijuel Colclough, 23;

Dominic D’Juan Frazier, 29;

Rayvon Olique Perry, 22;

John Terell Hawkins Jr,, 18;

Kareem Donte Carter Jr., 24.

Additionally, during the execution of the search warrants, four 9mm handguns were seized, as well as Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) indicative of distribution and an undisclosed amount of cash.

All were charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and participation in a criminal organization.

According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, on the afternoon of the shooting, deputies responded to the site of the incident, where they found Rayvon Perry, 21, of Aberdeen, near the Royal Farms with a gunshot wound to the lower body. Deputies immediately rendered first aid until paramedics arrived and transported Perry to a local trauma center.

Three additional victims, Cameron Ward, 21, of Edgewood, and two minors, both 17, were located at area hospitals seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds.

The initial investigation indicated the shooting occurred when a group had gathered, and a fight ensued resulting in multiple gunshots causing the crowd to disperse

The 10-month investigation resulted in the arrests, which were announced on Tuesday, May 28.

Additional arrests are expected to be announced as the investigation into the incident continues.

"The effective collaboration between the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and its law enforcement and community partners are foundational for crime reduction and safe communities," Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler stated. "By leveraging evidence-based, data-driven tactics, and community engagement, investigators and patrol deputies successfully combined traditional policing methods with modern technology.

"The familiarity of the arrested individuals to law enforcement underscores the importance of community knowledge in solving cases," he continued. "These arrests are expected to make a lasting positive impact on the community.”

