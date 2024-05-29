Fair 72°

One Injured After Falling Off Roof Of Harford County Home (Developing)

One person was injured in Harford County after reportedly falling off the roof of a house.

The incident was reported in the 2200 block of Gibson Road in Forest Hill. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Volunteer firefighters in Bel Air and Harford County paramedics were called to the 2200 block of Gibson Road in Forest Hill at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning when a person suffered undisclosed injuries after falling, officials say.

According to Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS personnel, a Maryland State Police helicopter was called to take the person to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

