Composite Sketch Of Rachel Morin's Killer Released

The man, who has yet to be identified, remains at large more than six months after 37-year-old Morin was killed on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air. A $35,000 reward is being offered for information in her death.

The county sheriff's office just this week put out a composite sketch along with a podcast featuring Capt. Andy Lane, who explains how the sketch was drawn up.

Authorities believe the man was in the area prior to the killing and interacted with community members. They're hoping someone recognizes him or can provide some leads.

