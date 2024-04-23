Strategic Pennsylvania Couple Wins $150K Powerball Prizes On Ticket Purchased In Harford County

The husband and wife from York County who made the most of a trek across state lines won't need gas money after coming home with a $150,043 cash windfall playing a golden ticket that was sold at the Street Highs on Rocks Road in Harford County.

According to the happy couple, while Powerball is available in Pennsylvania, they prefer taking the ride to Maryland, where there is the option to remain anonymous, a choice not available in their home state, and a loophole they were more than glad to take advantage of.

They said that the husband purchased 15 Powerball tickets for the Saturday, March 30 drawing, which had a jackpot approaching a billion dollars. He said that he buys in bulk to reduce the number of trips they have to take across the Mason-Dixon Line.

The strategy also includes adding the Power Play and Double Play options for each drawing.

It paid off.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 12-13-33-50-52, with a Powerball of 23 - the couple hit four numbers and the Powerball, only missing out on a life-changing windfall by one digit.

By adding the Power Play multiplier, the couple's $50,000 third-tier prize was tripled, and for good measure, they got an additional $43 because their Powerball of 23 was drawn in four other Powerball drawings and in the March 27 Double Play game, which follows the regular drawing and uses the same ticket numbers, according to Lottery officials.

They found out they were winners right after the March 30 drawing, when the wife was up late and was shell-shocked when she realized the numbers were a match.

"I kept looking and I saw that my numbers matched,” she exclaimed.

With their winnings, the couple with a green thumb say they plan to use their cash for home improvement projects and to further their love of gardening.

"I bought the winning ticket and gave it to her," the husband mused at Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore. "We buy tickets all the time, and it paid off."

