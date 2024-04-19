Journay George Tucker, 46, has been indicted in connection to the June 2021 murder of Jarmil Christopher Stewart, who was shot in the 6200 block of Edgewood Road in what is believed to be a targeted attack.

Both men are from Edgewood.

Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6200 block of Edgewood Road in the area of Cedar Lake at approximately 11:45 p.m. on June 9, 2021.

Officials said that upon arrival, deputies located Stewart, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body.

They attempted to perform lifesaving efforts before paramedics arrived, but Stewart was pronounced dead at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.

The investigation into Stewart’s death determined that the shooting was a homicide, and was not a random act. It remains unclear what the motive of the shooting was.

On Friday, April 19, the sheriff's office announced that Tucker was identified as a suspect and he was charged with murder by members of the agency's Criminal Investigations Division.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

