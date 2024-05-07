Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, deputies were called to the 8200 block of Crum Road in Walkersville, where there were reports of a vehicle that had its flashers on and had been sitting there idle for more than six hours.

Upon arrival, deputies found Pikesville resident Brice Wendell Boots, 65, inside, and his death was investigated as a homicide.

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force crossed county lines into Baltimore, where they arrested city resident Alonzo Michael Epps, 23, for the murder of Boots.

Epps was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, kidnapping, and carjacking. In March, 20-year-old Baltimore native Keon Wilson-Hawkins was also arrested for his alleged role in the fatal incident.

“This very disturbing murder has been a non-stop priority for our agency since it occurred in early January. This crime is another example of individuals from outside of this county committing violent crimes locally and somehow believing their crimes won’t be solved,” Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins previously said.

“Our detectives have gone above and beyond to pull the facts and evidence together and build the case for indictment and prosecution, and successfully and without incident arrested Wilson-Hawkins this morning.”

The investigation into the murder is ongoing.

