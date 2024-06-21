Fair 82°

SHARE

Shelter-In-Place Order Issued After Gunshots Reported Inside Urbana Home (Developing)

Some residents have been advised to shelter in place following reports of gunshots inside a Frederick County home on Friday morning. 

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating the report of shots fired.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating the report of shots fired.

 Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to Braveheart Drive in Urbana before 10:30 a.m. on June 21, to investigate reports of shots fired, according to officials. 

Residents have been advised to avoid the area as deputies investigate the situation.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE