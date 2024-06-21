Adrienne Mendoza Milam, 48, is facing a host of charges following an incident in Urbana on Friday morning that played out beginning around 9:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Braveheart Drive on Friday, June 21.

Upon arrival, police say that officers could hear gunshots ringing out of the single-family home, where Milam was the only occupant, and a perimeter was established outside the residence to prevent any escape.

Some residents in the area were cautioned to shelter-in-place at the time while police investigated the incident..

While deputies were at the scene investigating the incident, it is alleged that Milam continued to fire shots from inside the home, and multiple attempts to make contact him were unsuccessful until he was eventually coerced out and was taken into custody without incident.

Milam was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for an emergency evaluation, according to the sheriff's office, where he remained in custody late on Friday afternoon.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Milam, charging him with:

Three counts of reckless endangerment;

Firearm possession by a convicted felon;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Possession of CDS with a firearm;

Violation of an Extreme Protective Order.

