Suspicious Package Gives Walmart Customers Scare In Frederick County

First responders used every tool in their tool belt on Thursday as they investigated a suspicious package that temporarily shut down a Walmart location in Maryland.

Crews were called to Walmart on Guilford Drive on Thursday.

 Photo Credit: Frederick County Fire and Rescue
 Photo Credit: Frederick County Fire and Rescue
 Photo Credit: Frederick County Fire and Rescue
 Photo Credit: Frederick County Fire and Rescue
 Photo Credit: Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Zak Failla
On June 27, members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office were called to the store on Guilford Drive, where there was a reported suspicious package that forced an evacuation and massive multi-agency response.

After a lengthy probe, at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, Maryland State Fire Marshal bomb technicians, with assistance from Frederick County Fire and Rescue drone operators were able to safely examine the package and its contents, and it was determined to be non-hazardous.

As of 1:45 p.m., all public safety crews were working to clean up and return Walmart workers to the building, though Walmart is expected to be closed until approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

