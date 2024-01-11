Sheriff IDs Body Found In 'Suspicious Vehicle' Parked In Frederick County Field

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, deputies were called to the 8200 block of Crum Road in Walkersville, where there were reports of a vehicle that had its flashers on and had been sitting there idle for more than six hours.

Upon arrival, deputies found Pikesville resident Brice Wendell Boots, 65, inside, and his death is now being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation into Boots' death led to a closure on Crum Road between Liberty Road and Stauffer Road for more than a day before reopening at 4 p.m. on Thursday

Deputies are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information surrounding Boots' death has been asked to contact the sheriff's office by calling (301) 600-2071 and referencing case number 24-003713.

More details are expected to be released.

