Israel Herman Logan, 26, will serve at least 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug offenses, with the first 10 years served without the possibility of parole.

In May last year, members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office searched an apartment in the 5200 block of Locust Drive in Frederick, where Logan was living with Melany Marchan, officials say.

During that search and seizure, which was a result of an investigation into Logan's drug dealing, investigators recovered three handguns and 195 tablets that were later identified as fentanyl, as well as other contraband.

Logan was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction for second-degree assault, officials noted.

"Detectives also obtained a search warrant to review Logan’s cellphone, which had been seized," prosecutors said. "A video was located that showed (him) in front of a mirror counting a large amount of money with two handguns in front of him.

"Later in the video (Logan) pulled out a third handgun from his pocket."

A total of $7,448.95 was also seized.

Prosecutors say that while behind bars, Logan had a video call with Marchun - who he was in a relationship with - where he instructed her to purchase Glock handguns for him.

"Logan also conveyed that he was asking Marchun to do this because he was aware that due his prior felony conviction, he could not purchase firearms," they said. "Records obtained showed that Marchun then purchased two Glock handguns in West Virginia."

Those were the two Glock handguns recovered during the search warrant at 5203 Black Locust Drive.

Logan pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, conspiracy to participate in a firearm straw purchase and entered an Alford Plea in a different case to another count of illegal possession of a firearm.

