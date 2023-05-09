Frederick Felon Busted With Pills, Guns During Bust: Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday, May 9, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced that local resident Israel Herman Logan, 25, has been apprehended following a near weeklong joint investigation into reported crime in the area, leading to a massive seizure.

Members of the sheriff’s office executed a search and seizure warrant in the 5200 block of Black Locust Drive in Frederick, where there was an ongoing narcotics investigation surrounding Logan and his cohorts.

The investigation led to the seizure of:

Three handguns;

194 M-30 fentanyl pills (8.3 grams);

29.7 grams of unknown pills;

4.6 pounds of marijuana (2101.8 grams);

$5,194 in cash;

Ammunition.

Logan was charged with:

There counts of firearm/drug trafficking;

Two counts of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) - possession with intent to distribute;

CDS Possession - large amount;

CDS possession - not cannabis;

CDS possession - cannabis over civil amount;

Firearm possession with a felony conviction;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

He is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. No information about his next court appearance has been announced by investigators.

