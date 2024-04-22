Officers from the Frederick Police Department were called early on Sunday morning to a residence in the 900 block of West Patrick Street to investigate a reported incident involving Abner Perez-Sandoval, his girlfriend, and a second woman.

Upon arrival, police say that the officers were met by two women "with significant injuries suggestive of serious assaults," and Perez-Sandoval was also found at the scene in what was described as "a heavily intoxicated state," before becoming unruly during his arrest.

"Further investigation revealed that Perez-Sandoval allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and another individual who attempted to intervene, resulting in significant injuries to both victims," investigators said. "(Perez-Sandoval) is accused of violently assaulting the two female victims."

While he was being arrested, police say that Perez-Sandoval continued to resist, disturbed public peace, and assaulted an officer. He was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for an evaluation and subsequently charged with:

Two counts each of first- and second-degree assault;

Two counts of reckless endangerment;

Two counts of endangering people or property while intoxicated;

Second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer;

Failure to obey lawful instructions;

Disorderly conduct;

Resisting or interfering with an arrest.

He is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.