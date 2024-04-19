On Friday, Thurmont resident Robert Lookingbill, 71, has been arrested by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section following an investigation into an incident last month.

Investigators say that on Thursday, March 28, Child Protective Services contacted the Frederick County Sheriff's Office about a complaint of a sexual assault involving a minor.

It was alleged that Lookingbill, who was a school bus driver, inappropriately touched a student who was on the bus he was operating.

Lookingbill was charged following the investigation into the complaint with sex abuse of a minor, second-degree assault, third- and fourth-degree sex offense.

He was placed on administrative leave and was being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bail pending his next court appearance.

"The Frederick County Sheriff's Office takes the safety and well-being of our community's children extremely serious and any allegations of misconduct involving minors are swiftly investigated," officials said.

"The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Couty States Attorney’s Office, Child Protective Services, and Frederick County Public Schools effectively worked together to ensure the protection of our young citizens."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.