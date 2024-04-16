Two People Stabbed, Suspect Found Dead In Frederick Home (Developing)

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on April 15, officers from the Frederick Police Department were called to a home in the 1300 block of Hampshire Drive to investigate a reported stabbing involving three people who knew each other.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that two people known to the suspect were stabbed, leaving them with minor injuries.

The suspect, believed to be inside of the home, failed to answer the door after multiple attempts from officers to make contact, and the Frederick Police Department’s Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiator Team was called to the scene.

After several more attempts to contact the suspect were met by silence, police made their way inside the home, where they found the suspect dead.

The manner of death is still under investigation and no details about the victims has been released by the department. The incident is now being probed by the agency's Major Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

