Maryland residents have been packing on the pounds in the past decade, but some counties have gained more weight than others, according to a newly released study.

In the past 10 years, each of Maryland’s counties has seen levels of obesity rise, though the numbers vary, depending on the locations in the state.

From Dorchester and Howard counties (1 percent more obese) to Charles County (11 percent more obese), here’s how Maryland has fared, according to a new study from Infographic, by county:

Dorchester

2012 obesity level: 36 percent;

2022 obesity level: 37 percent;

Change: 1 percent.

Howard

2012 obesity level: 25 percent;

2022 obesity level: 26 percent;

Change: 1 percent.

Frederick

2012 obesity level: 27 percent;

2022 obesity level: 29 percent;

Change: 2 percent.

Carroll

2012 obesity level: 28 percent;

2022 obesity level: 31 percent;

Change: 3 percent.

Prince George’s*

2012 obesity level: 34 percent;

2022 obesity level: 37 percent;

Change: 3 percent.

Queen Anne's

2012 obesity level: 28 percent;

2022 obesity level: 31 percent;

Change: 3 percent.

Worcester

2012 obesity level: 31 percent;

2022 obesity level: 34 percent;

Change: 3 percent.

Anne Arundel

2012 obesity level: 28 percent;

2022 obesity level: 32 percent;

Change: 4 percent.

Somerset

2012 obesity level: 40 percent;

2022 obesity level: 44 percent;

Change: 4 percent.

Wicomico

2012 obesity level: 34 percent;

2022 obesity level: 38 percent;

Change: 4 percent.

Cecil

2012 obesity level: 32 percent;

2022 obesity level: 37 percent;

Change: 5 percent.

Garrett

2012 obesity level: 30 percent;

2022 obesity level: 35 percent;

Change: 5 percent.

Baltimore

2012 obesity level: 27 percent;

2022 obesity level: 33 percent;

Change: 6 percent.

Harford

2012 obesity level: 28 percent;

2022 obesity level: 34 percent;

Change: 6 percent.

Talbot

2012 obesity level: 26 percent;

2022 obesity level: 32 percent;

Change: 6 percent.

Caroline

2012 obesity level: 33 percent;

2022 obesity level: 40 percent;

Change: 7 percent.

Kent

2012 obesity level: 28 percent;

2022 obesity level: 35 percent;

Change: 7 percent.

Montgomery

2012 obesity level: 18 percent;

2022 obesity level: 25 percent;

Change: 7 percent.

Baltimore City

2012 obesity level: 31 percent;

2022 obesity level: 38 percent;

Change: 7 percent.

Allegany

2012 obesity level: 31 percent;

2022 obesity level: 39 percent;

Change: 8 percent.

Calvert

2012 obesity level: 28 percent;

2022 obesity level: 36 percent;

Change: 8 percent.

St. Mary's

2012 obesity level: 29 percent;

2022 obesity level: 37 percent;

Change: 8 percent.

Washington

2012 obesity level: 30 percent;

2022 obesity level: 39 percent;

Change: 9 percent.

Charles

2012 obesity level: 33 percent;

2022 obesity level: 44 percent;

Change: 11 percent.

“Statistics show that a sharp increase in obesity rates began in the 1980s, yet public health campaigns since have, it seems, not resulted in reductions in people’s waistlines, officials stated.

“That is, according to a comprehensive study by BarBend.com, the world's leading strength training resource and news outlet, who identified obesity levels over the past 10 years in counties across The Old Line State.”

Nationally, four of the five biggest losers - Shannon (10 percent less obese), Edmunds (5 percent), Hyde (5 percent), and Roberts (5 percent) - were in South Dakota.

Conversely, Texas boasted four of the five counties that saw the largest weight gains in the country in Presidio (20 percent more obese), Hidalgo (18 percent), Starr (18 percent), and Zavala (16 percent).

“The data clearly shows that, despite the warnings from public health officials, our lifestyles are becoming more sedentary and as a nation, we are becoming more obese,” Max Whiteside of BarBend.com said in a statement. “Obesity increases the risk of developing many diseases, and this is a crisis which is trending in the wrong direction.”

The complete study can be found here.

