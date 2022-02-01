SNOW: 4 Inches Forecast For Philadelphia, Baltimore

Up to four inches of snow are expected to coat parts of Suburban Philadelphia, Baltimore, and parts of South Jersey Sunday night into Monday, forecasters say.

South Jersey and the Philadelphia area might only get one or two inches, but the DC area could get as many as four, the National Weather Service says.

Temps are expected to drop into the high 20s or low 30s Sunday evening as snow begins to fall. The bulk of the accumulation will happen on Monday before noon, making for a potentially messy commute.

Monday night will be clear but cold, with a low of around 20, while Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 40.

