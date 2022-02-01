Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Weather

SNOW: 4 Inches Forecast For Philadelphia, Baltimore

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tonight's forecast across the Baltimore area.
Tonight's forecast across the Baltimore area. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Up to four inches of snow are expected to coat parts of Suburban Philadelphia, Baltimore, and parts of South Jersey Sunday night into Monday, forecasters say.

South Jersey and the Philadelphia area might only get one or two inches, but the DC area could get as many as four, the National Weather Service says.

Temps are expected to drop into the high 20s or low 30s Sunday evening as snow begins to fall. The bulk of the accumulation will happen on Monday before noon, making for a potentially messy commute.

Monday night will be clear but cold, with a low of around 20, while Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 40.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.