Traffic has been shut down in both directions on a portion of I-95 after a tractor-trailer overturned, authorities say.

The vehicle overturned around 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, just past exit 67 on the northbound left shoulder, according to Maryland State Police.

Significant traffic delays are expected after the crash, and travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes of travel while the incident is investigated.

