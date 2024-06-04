Three Teens Charged For Towson Town Center Stabbing In Baltimore County: Police

Two 17-year-old teen boys - one of whom was charged as an adult - and a 15-year-old girl have been identified and charged in connection to the assault on Wednesday, May 29.

Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road in Towson on the night of the stabbing, where there was a group of minors who assaulted an adult victim, leaving him with a non-life-threatening laceration.

The victim said that the incident began inside the mall when a group of minors attempted to rob him, then followed him outside to the parking garage and attacked him.

One day after the assault, detectives, working with local businesses and the Towson Chamber of Commerce identified possible suspects, and on June 4, the agency announced that the 17-year-old being charged as an adult is being held without bond, while the other two were released back to their parents.

The search for additional suspects is ongoing.

