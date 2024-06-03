Kenika Danielle Leach, 33, has been charged following a two-year multi-agency investigation, which helped the AG's Organized Crime Unit to identify nearly a dozen women from Hagerstown who were allegedly trafficked by her and her organization at hotels and motels throughout Maryland.

According to the AG, in December 2021, the Baltimore Police Department was tipped off by hospital personnel that a patient disclosed being a victim of sex trafficking by Leach, specifically advising that she was taken from Washington County to Baltimore to commit commercial sex acts.

Leach received cash from the exchanges, investigators say, and the women were "compensated" with drugs. Her criminal organization dubbed itself the "Pussy Kat Klub."

Local, state, and federal officials launched an investigation that led to the identification of 10 other alleged sex trafficking victims who were taken from Hagerstown to hotels in the Baltimore and Anne Arundel County area.

"As alleged in the indictment, knowing that each of the women was actively experiencing drug addiction, Leach exploited their vulnerability by providing drugs to them and then controlling and restricting their access to drugs, in order to coerce them into performing commercial sex acts for her own financial enrichment," prosecutors said.

They added that by giving them drugs, Leach "created a dynamic within which the women became indebted to her for a 'drug debt,' which they were then forced to repay by engaging in commercial sex apps, which were paid to her through applications.

The indictment further alleges that Leach used physical violence to coerce and control the women.

"When Leach intended to physically assault the women as punishment for disobeying her rules, she would order them to 'get on the wall' and cover their faces so she could batter them without impacting thier physical appearance," prosecutors continued.

"Leach also used intimidation and manipulation to coerce the women to remain obedient and loyal to her."

Charges in the indictment include managing a criminal organization and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, threat, coercion, or fraud.

"Although Danielle Leach will have her day in court, she stands accused of some very serious and disturbing crimes," Homeland Security Special Agent in Charge Michael McCarthy said in a statement.

"Through her actions, Leach allegedly victimized at least 11 residents. Hopefully this indictment can bring them some comfort in knowing that their alleged predator will be held accountable.

Leach is scheduled to return to Washington County Circuit Court on Monday, June 24.

"Sex trafficking is a horrific crime that often preys on people struggling with the disease of drug addiction, exploiting their dependency to coerce and control them," Attorney General Anthony Brown stated.

"The lasting harm to survivors is profound - it's physically and psychologically traumatic and shatters the sense of security and self-worth."

