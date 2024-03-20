Suspect Arrested For Deadly Shooting Of 25-Year-Old Man In Baltimore's Eastern District: Police

Tyrell Williams, 42, was charged with first-degree murder, Baltimore Police said Wednesday, March 20.

Williams, of East Baltimore, is accused of shooting Craig Hunter, 25, on the 2300 block of East Oliver Street on April 14, 2023.

Hunter was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and responding paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene from his injuries.

Williams was taken into custody Monday, March 18 at his home on the 1700 block of East 25th Street and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first- and second- degree murder, assault, and handgun violations.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.