Victim Of Baltimore Killing ID'd As 25-Year-Old Man

Craig Hunter was shot and killed shortly after midnight on Friday, April 14 in the 2300 block of East Oliver Street by an unknown assailant who left him alone bleeding in the street.

Upon arrival at the site of the shooting, officers found Hunter suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and responding paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene from his injuries.

No information about a possible gunman or motive for the fatal shooting has been released by police investigators.

In response, Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland have offered a reward of up to $8,000 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of Hunter.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact investigators at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

