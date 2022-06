A young woman died after crashing into a tree in Baltimore, authorities say.

The single-vehicle collision that took the 22-year-old victim's life occurred around 12:45 p.m. on the 6100 block of Hillen Road, according to Baltimore Police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity was not released.

This crash is currently under investigation.

