Police & Fire

Smart Car Crossed Over Center Lane In Crash That Killed One In Baltimore County: Police

Annie DeVoe
The driver of a smart car who crashed into a Tahoe has died.
The driver of a smart car that crossed over the center line and struck oncoming traffic in Baltimore County has died, authorities say.

Paul Roberts, 55, was traveling north in a 2009 Daimler smart car, when the car crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe on York Road near Coachmans Way around 6:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, say Baltimore County Police. 

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Tahoe was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is currently investigating the collision. 

