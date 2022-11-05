Contact Us
BF Who Shot GF Wanted For Attempted Murder In Baltimore: Police

Annie DeVoe
Samal Chavis
Samal Chavis Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A man who shot his girlfriend last March is wanted by police for attempted murder, authorities say.

Police are looking for Samal Chavis, 28, after a female gunshot victim, 36, drove herself to the police station seeking help for being shot by her boyfriend on the 2900 block of Stafford Road on the evening of March 21, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and a warrant was obtained for Chavis. Police have been looking to locate Chavis near the 3800 block of The Alameda, say police.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of Chavis' whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at 410-637-8970 or simply dial 911.

