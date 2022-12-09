Accused Killer Arrested During Traffic Stop For 2021 Murder

A 46-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after killing a man in Baltimore last winter, authorities say.

Michael Harvey, 46, was arrested in connection to the murder of Aaron Adams, 29, which took place on Dec. 17, 2021 in the 600 block of Laurens Street just before 1 p.m., according to Baltimore police.

Responders arrived to the scene that December afternoon, where they pronounced Adams dead.

Detectives were able to determine that Harvey was connected to the murder and arrested him after a traffic stop in the 3800 block of Liberty Heights Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 8.

