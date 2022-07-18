Man Killed By Teen Squeegee Worker In Baltimore Remembered As 'Breadwinner For Household'

A community is stepping up to help support the family of the man killed by squeegee workers in Baltimore's Inner Harbor after raising over $50,000 through a GoFundMe.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Tim Reynolds, 48, was killed after a 15-year-old boy allegedly shot him after an altercation with a group of squeegee workers earlier this month.

The 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.

The GoFundMe that was launched July 10 has raised over $54,000 out of the $100,000 goal to help support Reynold's wife and their three children.

The fundraiser is asking for support to help cover funeral costs, mortgage payments, insurance, and other daily expenses as the late engineer is said to have been the breadwinner of the household, according to organizers.

To access the GoFundMe supporting the Reynold's family, click here.

