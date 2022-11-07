Massive Reward Offered In Squeegee Working Shooting That Killed Baltimore Man

A massive reward is being offered for information on the squeegee worker shooting near Baltimore's Inner Harbor that left a man dead last week, authorities say.

Timothy Reynolds, 48, was shot after retrieving a baseball bat during an argument with the workers near the intersection of Light and Conway Street on the afternoon of Thursday, July 7, Baltimore police said.

Baltimore police have offered an $8,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

The State of Maryland has chosen to match the amount by offering an additional $8,000, announced Governor Larry Hogan.

Governor Hogan has been outspoken about his thoughts on the squeegee workers, last week commenting on his thoughts during a press briefing.

"I think the squeegee workers have been a terrible problem for many years and it's been unaddressed by the city. This was just a culmination of that", he said to WBAL-TV 11.

Reynolds had apparently swung the bat at the group of workers after an argument, which led to his shooting before the squeegee group fled the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

