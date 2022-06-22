Contact Us
Former Baltimore Ravens Star Tony 'The Goose' Siragusa Dead At 55

Annie DeVoe
Tony "The Goose" Siragusa
Tony "The Goose" Siragusa Photo Credit: Keith Allison (Flickr)

The Baltimore Ravens are mourning yet another devastating loss as their former player, Tony "The Goose" Siragusa died at age 55, reports ESPN.

Siragusa, a defensive tackle, had retired from the NFL in 2001 after playing 12 seasons. His first seven seasons were with the Indianapolis Colts and the last five he played with the Baltimore Ravens, the outlet reports.

A Kenilworth, NJ native, Siragusa was known for his humor and constant broadcast media appearances. After his NFL career, he became a beloved sideline analyst for Fox Sports for over 10 years. 

Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died on Tuesday, June 21.

To read the full story from ESPN, click here. 

