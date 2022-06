Baltimore Ravens Player Jaylon Ferguson Dead At 26

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died Tuesday night at the age of 26, reports NBC News.

The Ravens did not disclose details surrounding Ferguson's death, the outlet reports.

Ferguson was preparing for his fourth season with the Baltimore Ravens after being drafted in 2019.

To read the full report from NBC News, click here.

This is a developing story, check back for more.

