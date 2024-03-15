AG Releases Footage Of Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting At Pikesville Gas Station

Windsor Mill resident Sha-Kim Akil Webley was previously identified by the Maryland AG’s Office as the person who was shot to death by police after he allegedly pointed a weapon toward officers pursuing him.

Webley was shot on Jan. 9 after a domestic disturbance investigation led to officers tracking him down at a gas station near the 400 block of Reistertown Road in Pikesville, the AG's Office said.

PREVIOUS STORY: AG IDs Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Pikesville

Webley pointed his weapon at police and a barricade was declared, and after engaging officers, he was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries after exiting the gas station.

He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital as officers recovered a handgun at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General. Click here to view the full view clip.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.