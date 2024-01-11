AG IDs Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Pikesville

Windsor Mill resident Sha-Kim Akil Webley has been identified by the Maryland Attorney General's Office as the person who was shot to death in an officer-involved shooting after he allegedly pointed a weapon toward police pursuing him.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 9, there were reports of a domestic disturbance involving a man with a gun in the 400 block of Reistertown Road in Pikesville, according to authorities.

The responding officers were able to track down the man, now identified as Webley, who retreated to a nearby gas station, at which point he pointed his weapon at them and a barricade was declared.

After engaging officers, Webley was shot at by three officers and he suffered life-threatening injuries after exiting the gas station.

Webley was treated and taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A handgun was recovered in the area where he was shot.

The shooting is still being investigated by the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General, and the three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

According to the AG's office, "because of specific security concerns, the Independent Investigations Division is not releasing the names of the officers at this point."

