Police ID Two Killed In Gambrills Crash With Tow Truck That Left Two Others Injured

Police in Anne Arundel County say that two people are dead and two others injured after a violent crash involving a tow truck and Honda sedan early on Sunday morning in Gambrills.

New details have been released by detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Department following the fatal crash that took the lives of Glenn Dale residents Irene Nkechi Onwukwe, 54, and Josephine Monyei, 85, on Sunday, March 12.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers from the department were called to the southbound lanes of Crain Highway near Maryland Route 32, where there was a reported crash involving a Honda and Freightliner tow truck.

The initial investigation determined that a 45-year-old man from Churchton was driving the tow truck south on the highway when he rear-ended the 2010 Honda, overriding the sedan, sending both vehicles off the roadway and into the trees.

Onwukwe, who was driving, and Monyei, a backseat passenger, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A front seat passenger in the Honda, a 62-year-old White Plains woman, was airlifted to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with “serious injuries.”

The driver of the tow truck was treated at Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries.

