Marcelo Luis Aguilar, 44, has been identified as the biker killed on April 29 following a vehicle crash that was reported in Laurel.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called to the 3300 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road (Route 198) to investigate the crash.

According to the initial investigation, a 49-year-old man in a 2023 Honda Passport was exiting a commercial parking lot crossing the eastbound lanes of Laurel Fort Meade Road to access westbound Laurel Fort Meade Road.

At the same time, Luis Aguilar was riding a 2016 BMW R Nine motorcycle eastbound, along the roadway when the Honda cross the road, pulling directly into his path, causing the crash, police say.

The Laurel resident was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The driver of the Honda suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Luis Aguilar's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine additional details involving the fatal crash, which remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.