Fog/Mist 56°

SHARE

Multi-Vehicle Crash On MD-295 Causing 3.5 Miles Of Backups In Anne Arundel County

A multi-vehicle crash on MD-295 caused traffic to be backed up for miles in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday ahead of the afternoon commute.

Only on lane was getting by on Tuesday along MD-295

Only on lane was getting by on Tuesday along MD-295

 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Alerts were issued at approximately 2:15 p.m. on April 23 advising that there was a crash tying up traffic along the roadway in the area of MD-175 (Annapolis Road). 

The crash forced two lanes to be blocked, with only one getting by. Traffic was backed up nearly four miles as of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE