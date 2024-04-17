Mostly Cloudy 67°

SHARE

David Pulaski Killed Crossing Laurel Fort Meade Road

A pair of fatal crashes are under investigation after two people were killed in less than 12 hours in Anne Arundel County, police say.

The crash was reported on Old Annapolis Road in Maryland City.

The crash was reported on Old Annapolis Road in Maryland City.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The busy day for members of the Anne Arundel County Police began shortly after midnight, when 37-year-old Laurel resident Jeff Charles was killed in a violent crash that saw him ejected from his Jeep on Wednesday.

Later that morning, at approximately 11:10 a.m. on April 17, officers were called back to the same road, where there was a reported crash on Laurel Fort Meade Road at the intersection of Old Annapolis Road in Maryland City involving Rockville resident David Michael Pulaski, 37, who was struck by a Kansas resident driving a Ford pick-up truck in the area.

According to police, Gardner native Mitchell Robert Cunningham, 58, struck Pulaski as he was crossing Old Annapolis Road at the traffic light at Laurel Meade Road. 

Pulaski was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation. 

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE