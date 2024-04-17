The busy day for members of the Anne Arundel County Police began shortly after midnight, when 37-year-old Laurel resident Jeff Charles was killed in a violent crash that saw him ejected from his Jeep on Wednesday.

Later that morning, at approximately 11:10 a.m. on April 17, officers were called back to the same road, where there was a reported crash on Laurel Fort Meade Road at the intersection of Old Annapolis Road in Maryland City involving Rockville resident David Michael Pulaski, 37, who was struck by a Kansas resident driving a Ford pick-up truck in the area.

According to police, Gardner native Mitchell Robert Cunningham, 58, struck Pulaski as he was crossing Old Annapolis Road at the traffic light at Laurel Meade Road.

Pulaski was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation.

