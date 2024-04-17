Laurel resident Jeff Charles has been identified by police as the person who was killed early on Tuesday morning after crashing a 2019 Jeep Wrangler on Laurel Fort Meade Road.

Police say that at approximately 12:15 a.m. on April 17, Charles was driving westbound in the area of Laurel Racetrack Road in Laurel when the Jeep crossed into the eastbound lanes, striking the guardrail.

The Jeep went airborne, Charles was ejected, and the Jeep overturned before coming to rest off the roadway. First responders declared the driver dead at the scene.

It is unclear what caused Charles to veer into the opposite lane. The crash remains under investigation by the department's Traffic Safety Section.

