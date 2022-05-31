Contact Us
Police & Fire

Authorities Identify Boater Who Drowned At Sandy Point State Park: Report

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me
Maryland Department of Natural Resources - Natural Resources Police
Authorities have identified the 43-year-old boater who drowned at Sandy Point State Park on Memorial Day as William Enrique Villa Toro of Hyattsville, Maryland, WJZ reports

Toro and his family decided to dock the boat after it started to "experience issues," and they went fishing instead Sunday, May 29, Chesapeake Bay Magazine said citing the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) police.

A Good Samaritan saw the Toro's body floating in the water at Sandy Point State Park around 12:30 p.m. and pulled him to the marina, but he was unable to be resuscitated, the outlet said.

The victim had been swept away by a current after jumping into the water to cool off, according to WJZ. His identity was not released.

Click here for more from WJZ and here for more from CBM.

