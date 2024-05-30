An Silver Alert has been issued by the Anne Arundel County Police Department as they attempt to locate a 70-year-old woman who has been reported missing for several days.

Laura Roxanne Nauta, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimers, dementia, and diabetes was last seen in the early afternoon of Tuesday, May 28, and an alert was issued on Thursday, May 30 as the agency seeks the public's assistance in tracking her down.

Nauta was described as being 5-foot-8, weighing approximately 225 pounds with brown eyes, white hair, and she was last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers and a black ¾-length pair of pants.

She also has a scar on one of her elbows that was a result of a fall she recent suffered.

According to the department, Nauta drives a 2015 Honda CR-V with the Maryland license plate 1CK5302.

Anyone with information regarding Nauta or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department by calling (410) 222-6155.

