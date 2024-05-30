Brooklyn Park Metro Mechanic Is Newly Minted Millionaire After Massive Lottery Scratcher Win

The Brooklyn Park resident said that what started as a short trip out to get gas at Red Sea Petroleum on West Patapsco Avenue in Baltimore led to a trip to a burger joint, and subsequently the discovery of a $1,000,000 winning Gold Rush 777 ticket, authorities say.

After filling up, the Anne Arundel County native said that he had an extra $20 to spare, and he spotted the instant ticket, which is new and gold in color, which appealed to the mechanic, who opted to test his luck.

Turns out it was, in fact, a golden ticket.

According to the player, he wanted to simply just scan the scratch-off using the retailer’s ticket checker to see if he had won, but wasn’t sure how to proceed when he saw the scanner’s message to "see the cashier."

With the unexpected response to his ticket, the man went on to scratch the ticket, which revealed a number "7" symbol to win the $1 million jackpot.

Despite the life-altering win, Maryland's newest millionaire says he has no set plans for the cash, and plans to hold on to his newfound nest egg after 17 years as a mechanic with no retirement in sight.

