Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Prince George's Boater Drowns At Sandy Point State Park: Report

David Cifarelli
Maryland Department of Natural Resources - Natural Resources Police
Maryland Department of Natural Resources - Natural Resources Police Photo Credit: Maryland Department of Natural Resources - Natural Resources Police

A 43-year-old boater from Prince George's County drowned at Sandy Point State Park Memorial Day Weekend, according to multiple news outlets.

The man and his family decided to dock the boat after it started to "experience issues," and they went fishing instead Sunday, May 29, Chesapeake Bay Magazine said citing the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) police.

A Good Samaritan saw the man's body floating in the water at Sandy Point State Park around 12:30 p.m. and pulled him to the marina, but he was unable to be resuscitated, the outlet said.

The victim had been swept away by a current after jumping into the water to cool off, according to WJZ. His identity was not released.

Click here for more from WJZ and here for more from CBM.

