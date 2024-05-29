Home Invaders Thwarted By Rifle-Wielding Homeowner In Anne Arundel County, Police Say

Officers were called at around 9:30 p.m. on May 28 to the 1400 block of Colony Road in Pasadena, near the White Rocks Marina and Boatyard, where a 21-year-old man reported that he had been followed into his home by several armed suspects.

Police say that the would-be victim was able to retreat into his home, retrieved a rifle, and fired several shots, causing the suspects to scatter and flee.

It is unclear if any of the suspects were struck by the gunfire. The victim was uninjured.

Responding officers canvassed the area, but none of the suspects were found. The home invasion remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department's Eastern District Detective Unit by calling (410) 222-6145.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.