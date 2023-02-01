Attempted Murder Suspect Out On Release Taken Back To Jail After Possessing Gun, Drugs

Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Annie DeVoe
Items collected in the search
Items collected in the search Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

A Baltimore man out on pre-trial release for an attempted murder case has been arrested after being caught armed with a handgun, which he is prohibited from using, officials say.

Witnesses called for help after reportedly seeing an armed Travis William Robinson, 42, acting distraught and intoxicated in the 7400 block of New Ridge Road in Hanover the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Police arrived at the scene and reportedly took Robinson into custody without incident. Officers then conducted a search where they found a handgun and marijuana. 

During their investigation, police learned that Robinson was out on pretrial release and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. 

