Attempted Murder Suspect Out On Release Taken Back To Jail After Possessing Gun, Drugs

A Baltimore man out on pre-trial release for an attempted murder case has been arrested after being caught armed with a handgun, which he is prohibited from using, officials say.

Witnesses called for help after reportedly seeing an armed Travis William Robinson, 42, acting distraught and intoxicated in the 7400 block of New Ridge Road in Hanover the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Police arrived at the scene and reportedly took Robinson into custody without incident. Officers then conducted a search where they found a handgun and marijuana.

During their investigation, police learned that Robinson was out on pretrial release and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.