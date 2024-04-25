In March, detectives were tipped off about possible drug distribution in a home in the 400 block of Summerwind Way in Glen Burnie, which led to the execution of a search warrant at the apartment on Wednesday.

During the search, members of the Anne Arundel County Police Departmnt recovered:

A stolen Glock 19 9mm loaded with 14 rounds;

Glock 44 .22 caliber loaded with eight rounds;

Box of .22 caliber ammunition;

Approximately 320 grams of packaged marijuana;

Digital scale;

$1,050 in cash.

According to police, the resident, Glen Burnie resident Tremaine Weldon Wills, was prohibited from possessing weapons, and he was taken into custody without incident at the apartment.

Wills is facing drug, weapon, and other related charges.

