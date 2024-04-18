Avic Tadeusz Garcelon, 27, was taken into custody on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation into possible narcotics distribution activity in the county, leading to the execution of a search and seizure warrant at the La Quinta Inn in the 1700 block of Nursery Road in Linthicum.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Garcelon was located nearby and taken into custody without incident.

The search resulted in the seizure of:

One Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .380 handgun;

Approximately 1.16 Kilograms of suspected cocaine;

1,886 pills of suspected Alprazolam;

Approximately 258.38 grams of suspected ketamine;

Approximately 214.05 grams of suspected MDMA;

80 pills suspected fentanyl;

Approximately 90.45 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms;

$16,433.00 in cash;

Two .380 live rounds;

Three digital scales with suspected CDS residue.

Garcelon is facing possible drug, weapon, and other related charges.

