Rash Of Residential Burglaries Reported In Trumbull

Police in Fairfield County are warning residents about a rash of residential burglaries.

The burglaries have been taking place in the Trumbull area and neighboring communities, Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police said.

"These burglars are breaking into homes and rummaging through them when nobody appears to be home," Weir said.

He added that there have been a few burglaries where the attempts have been halted after the thieves made entry and discovered someone was home.

"As of this time, there have been no confrontations between these criminals and homeowners, but the police want the public to be aware of these circumstances," Weir said.

Weir said the Trumbull police are working together with other law enforcement agencies to determine patterns and similarities in attempts to put an end to these crimes and apprehend those that are responsible.

To date, there have been more than a dozen of these burglaries that have occurred in Trumbull between the hours of 6 to 9 p.m. over the past few months, police said.

Weir noted that the crimes have become more frequent after the recent time change, where the clocks have been set back causing darkness to continually settle in earlier.

The department is suggesting that homeowners make sure to arm their security and surveillance systems, to report anything suspicious to the police, and turn on lights.

They also suggest securing money, jewelry, documents, and other valuable items in safes.

Perhaps most importantly Weir said is to be vigilant and to look out for your neighbors as well.

Call 911 immediately if someone is breaking into your home.

To contact the Trumbull Police Department please call 203-261-3665, or dial 911 for all emergencies.

