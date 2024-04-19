Light Rain Fog/Mist 45°

Robbers Steal Thousands In Jewels From Trumbull Mall Store

Three masked thieves stole several thousand dollars worth of jewelry from Kay’s Jewelry store at a Fairfield County mall.

 Photo Credit: Trumbull Police Department
The incident occurred in Trumbull around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, at the Trumbull Mall.

According to Trumbull Police, the department received several calls reporting the theft, and shoppers were alarmed by the loud noise of the shattering glass that was mistakenly thought to be a gunshot. 

It was later determined that no weapons were involved. The thieves made off with the jewelry by smashing the glass display case with a hammer, police said. 

Police said the suspects fled the mall on foot, escaping in a dark four-door sedan toward the Main Street exit. 

Trumbull detectives collected evidence, interviewed numerous witnesses, and continued their investigation. The exact value of the stolen merchandise is still being calculated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department at 203-261-3665. 

Tips can also be sent anonymously to the Trumbull Police Department via Citizen Observer/tip411 text message by texting TRUMBULLPD and your tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

