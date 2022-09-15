Contact Us
Breaking News: 23-Year-Old CT Man Dies After 3-Vehicle CT Crash
News

Shelton Man Nabbed For Pulling Gun At Monroe Wine Shop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
Philip Caseria pictured outside the wine shop with a drawn, loaded gun.
Philip Caseria pictured outside the wine shop with a drawn, loaded gun. Photo Credit: Monroe Police Department

Shoppers at a Fairfield County wine shop received quite a scare when they were quickly rushed to an adjacent store after a man walked inside and pointed a loaded gun.

The incident took place in Monroe around 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at the 574 Wines on Route 11.

According to Lt. Michael Sweeney, of the Monore Police, the man identified as Philip Caseria, age 60, of Shelton, pulled his van into the parking lot of the store and parked sideways blocking vehicles.

He then got out and pulled out a gun, Sweeney said.

A witness alerted employees and shoppers to Caseria and they were quickly rushed into an adjacent store that had a connecting door with the wine shop, the Lt. said. 

Caseria, who Sweeney said seemed unsteady on his feet, walked in and saw no one was inside and turned around and left.

One witness was able to get his license plate number and a description of his van, Sweeney said.

Security cameras also captured the events, helping police track him to Shelton.

"We notified Shelton Police who picked him up on several vehicle violations, and then turned him over to Monroe," Sweeney said.

The gun, which Caseria was permitted to carry, was found on the floorboard of the van, he added.

Once at police headquarters, Caseria refused to speak with officers, Sweeney said.

He was charged with:

  • Five counts of breach of peace
  • Two counts of first-degree threatening
  • Five counts of reckless endangerment 
  • Risk of injury to a child.

Caseria was released after posting a $250,000 bond and is slated to appear in the state Superior Court of Bridgeport on Sept. 20.

